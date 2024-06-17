Celebrating 70 years together

Helen and Ronnie Purcell, residents of Goshen, celebrated 70 years of marital bliss on June 12, 2024.

Ronnie grew up in Goshen on Murray Ave., Helen in Chester. They married June 12, 1954. They met at the old county building where Helen worked, which was located across from the Methodist church at the time. Both the Purcells are 92 years young. They have one son, David, and one daughter, Kate, and four grandchildren: Mackenzie (husband Garrett), Jaida, Ally, and Ryan. Their love is never ending...