Zoning change on Main St. considered at Village of Goshen Board meeting

A request for a zoning change was discussed at the Goshen Village Board meeting on September 26.Village Mayor Scott Wohl said the request for a zone change to allow residential units at a structure on Main Street had been made before and that “the request makes viable points” and the Village Board should “take a step back and look at it.”

The request came from the owners of 224 Main Street, in Goshen, who explained that the property is comprised of two buildings, one in front and the other in the back, currently zoned Office Building (OB). Tenants in the previously occupied office units have chosen not to renew their leases, leaving vacant office space. “Demand for office space has plummeted,” the owner wrote, while demand for residential rentals has increased. The request is being forwarded to the Village Planner for review.

Wohl also had parade news.

“We’re incredibly excited to have the St. Patrick’s parade back and based on my conversations with the committee, sounds like they’re happy to be back, too,” Wohl said.

The Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade, scheduled for Sunday, March 12, in Goshen, first started in 1979 in Middletown. To share the parade with area communities through the years the parade marched in Monroe, Greenwood Lake, Chester, Montgomery, Cornwall, Highland Falls and Goshen. The parade steps off at 2:00 p.m.

In place again this year is the Halloween curfew: Friday, October 28, 2022 through Tuesday, November 1, from 8:00 p.m.—6:00 a.m.