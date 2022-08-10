Youth Wellness Festival to provide info and activities for families

Yoga, sensory tables, speakers and demos will be among attractions at the Youth Wellness Festival on Sunday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Thomas Bull Memorial Park, at 211 Rt. 416 in Montgomery, NY.

Presented by the Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition and the Orange County Prevention Alliance, the Youth Wellness Festival aims to support Orange County families and youth by providing resources and wellness activities that encourage positive lifestyle choices and healthy decisions during life’s challenges.

The festival is intended to bring connectivity and inclusion to all communities in Orange County. Onsite group activity sessions will include yoga, various art and sensory tables, demonstrations, guest speakers and more. Many groups and organizations will offer their services at no cost to the participants.