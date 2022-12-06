Wreaths Across America delivery with escort parade on Dec. 14

Delivery of over 3,800 holiday wreaths provided by Wreaths Across America for the Orange County Memorial Veterans Cemetery will arrive on Wednesday, December 14.

To bring the delivery vehicles in through the Village of Goshen in appropriate style, an escort parade will be led by ‘Nam Knights of Orange County and include American Legion Riders and other veteran rider groups, police, fire, and first responders.

Hundreds of people are expected to line the route through the Village to the cemetery, where military details will represent the four main branches of service, Gold Star Mothers, Blue Star Mothers, Purple Heart Members, Sons of the American Legion and members of the Orange County Veterans Coalition. Several school districts will also provide students to help with placing wreaths, along with JROTC and Scouts.

To get an idea of what this looks like, see the video at this link: (239) Wreaths Across America - Goshen, NY 2021 - Healey Brothers - YouTube

Hundreds of individual and organizational donations helped pay for the wreaths, coordinated by the Cemetery, ‘Nam Knights, and the Veterans Coalition.

All motorcyclists interested in participating in this mission are to meet at the Dikeman Engine & Hose Company, 10 Dikeman Drive, in Goshen, at 9:00 a.m. for line-up. The parade commences at 10:00 a.m.

Coffee and snacks for escort participants will be available at the Cemetery upon completion of the mission.

The Wreaths Across America dedication ceremony at the Cemetery will follow at noon on Saturday, Dec. 17. For more information, including sponsoring and volunteer opportunities, go to: Wreaths Across America