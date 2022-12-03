Worker safety award, police busyness, free parking and more in Village of Goshen

Good news for the Village of Goshen: The Village received a check for nearly $11,000 from Comp Alliance, workers’ compensation insurance for being on their Safe Workplace Award Program for 2021. “It was exciting to hear that,” said Maria Darby, Village Clerk.

“A nice little holiday gathering” is planned for Saturday night’s tree lighting ceremony, said Trustee Molly O’Donnell. Sponsored by Illuminate Goshen, it’s scheduled for Dec. 3, at 4:00 p.m. Jolly Old St. Nick will make an appearance, along with the Goshen Joint Recreation Commission, bringing cookies and hot chocolate, and students with the high school’s Leo and Interact Clubs.

Come to the tree lighting in Village Park on Main Street to find out who’ll be reading Clement Moore’s “The Night Before Christmas!”

The lighting of the Menorah for Hanukah is scheduled for Dec. 18 thru Dec. 20.

Village of Goshen Police News:

Extra police activity in the past month was mentioned by Police Chief James Watt at the Nov. 28 Village Board meeting.

On Nov. 18, Police Sgt. Chris Smoulcey participated in a round table discussion that was organized by School Superintendent Kurtis Kotes, and included school staff, parents and students. They addressed airdrop complaints, threats, and other safety issues.

“This was more of a scoping, listening type session,” said Watt. “The superintendent has thoughts and plans about moving forward to address some concerns.” Describing the meeting as “very constructive,” Watt went on to say that he found it interesting to hear the divergence in kids’ perspectives from parents’ perspectives.

On Nov. 15, local police coordinated with State Police and the Sheriff’s Department to conduct a canine drug sweep for vaping issues at C. J. Hooker Middle School and the Goshen High School. “Anything that the dogs indicated was turned over to school administration,” said Watt.

Rocco Giovanniello, just out of the United States Air Force, was hired as a full time police officer. Giovanniello is scheduled to attend the Police Academy in Feb. “He’s a local guy who comes from a law enforcement family. He’s a good addition to the force,” said Chief Watt.

Free Parking:

Shoppers and visitors to the downtown business district will be delighted to see covered meters and free parking from Dec. 1 until Jan. 1.

Offering free parking has two purposes, said Watt: to encourage downtown shopping for the holiday season and avoid the difficulty in reaching meters because of ice and snow.

More Village News

. Local Law #4: Public Hearing set for Monday, Dec. 12, at 7:00 p.m. for resident input on setting a 20 mph speed limit at the school zone on Murray and Lincoln Avenues.

. Local Law#5: Public Hearing set for Monday, Dec. 12, at 7:00 p.m. for input addressing both dumpster and portable pod permitting and regulatory processes.

. Yolanda Johnson was hired for Court Officer position.

. Permission was granted for filming at three sites of a zombie movie, “Didn’t Die” on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

. After 12 years on the job, Courtney Diana submitted her notice of resignation from the position of Village Registrar. Village Clerk Maria Darby was named to fill the position.

. After 24 years of working in the Building Inspector’s office, Ruth Boss has submitted her notice of retirement.