This week, Congressman Pat Ryan’s bipartisan and bicameral “Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act” passed the House of Representatives. The bill passed through the Senate earlier this month and now goes to the President’s desk.

“The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act takes on America’s growing food and nutrition-insecurity issues with school-aged children by expanding students’ access to the most popular, nutrient-rich types of milk in their school lunches,” Ryan said. “I’ve been a proud cosponsor ever since I got to Congress, and am excited to help it pass the House. This bill is a win-win – it supports New York’s hardworking dairy farmers and helps promote healthy, balanced meals for American kids. I’ll keep pushing for the President to sign this landmark bill into law – for our kids, for our farmers, and for our future.”

Ryan’s bill is co-sponsored by 38 Democrats and 80 Republicans in the House, and five Democrats, 10 Republicans, and one Independent in the Senate.

“Just last month, the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee reaffirmed that most Americans under-consume nutrient-dense dairy. This much-needed bill lets schools offer students the healthful milk options that they are most likely to drink by permitting the serving of nutritious reduced fat and whole milk varieties, critically addressing kids’ under-consumption of milk’s essential nutrients. NMPF is ready to work with the bill’s bipartisan sponsors to move this commonsense, widely supported solution across the finish line this year,” said Gregg Doud, President and CEO, National Milk Producers Federation.

Schools participating in the United States Department of Agriculture’s school meals program have been advised against serving whole milk since 2012. The 2020-2025DGAs reports kids aged 2-18 are largely missing their dairy intake recommendations, with upwards of 75% of all school-aged children missing their recommended levels of dairy. Updated scientific and medical research indicates higher fat milk consumption by children is associated with lower childhood obesity and other positive health outcomes.

The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act received overwhelmingly bipartisan support in the 118th Congress with 134 cosponsors in the House and 330 votes on the House floor.