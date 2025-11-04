‘Water Connects Us All’ poster contest announced

“Water Connects Us All” will be the theme for the 21st annual water conservation poster contest for middle school students. The details were recently announced by New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Amanda Lefton and the New York Water Environment Association (NYWEA).

The 2026 poster theme challenges students to learn about their role in the watershed where they live and the positive actions they can take to conserve, protect, and celebrate our water resources, now and for future generations.

“The poster contest theme...encourages young people across New York State to become guardians of their watersheds and helps remind all New Yorkers of the daily actions each of us can take to protect and conserve our precious, connected water resources,” Lefton said.

Since 2004, the annual poster contest has encouraged middle school students across New York State to learn about their role in protecting local watersheds and how to conserve and safeguard water resources. Previous themes include “Create a Watershed Superhero,” “We All Live in a Watershed,” “Conserve and Protect our Watersheds,” and “The Importance of Wastewater Treatment.”

”This poster contest is one of the things that makes NYWEA members proud of what we do,” NYWEA Executive Director Khris Dodson said. “I am even more proud of all of the watershed champions we now have because of the involvement of the students and teachers who have participated throughout the years.”

New York State teachers, schools, and clubs are advised to log onto DEC’s website (https://shorturl.at/DzL5L) for information about participating in the contest. Poster entries will be accepted through Jan. 2, 2026. The 14 winning posters will be featured in DEC and NYWEA’s 2027 Annual Calendar.

The poster contest helps raise awareness of the importance of natural resources and the DEC programs that help reduce water pollution and improve water quality. DEC is one of several New York State agencies funding projects to protect and restore water quality through statewide grant funding opportunities.

To learn more about what actions New Yorkers can take to protect and conserve the state’s waters, log onto https://shorturl.at/EVUwG.