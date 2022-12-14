Volunteers for Goshen School District wanted to advise on facilities plan

Goshen Central School District officials are seeking community volunteers to serve on the Facilities Advisory Committee (FAC). The committee will assist the Board of Education by reviewing current and future needs of district facilities and developing recommendations for the district’s five-year facility plan.

The goal is to recommend a long-term plan that will address facilities challenges and continue to provide and develop a quality learning environment for students. The facility strategy will align with the district’s strategic plan.

Committee members will meet twice per month in January, February, and March, and once in April. If you are interested in being a part of FAC, fill out the Facilities Advisory Committee Questionnaire, in its entirety, by Dec. 21. You can find the questionnaire at www.gcsny.org