Village of Goshen wins bronze award in AAA Traffic Safety Program

The village of Goshen has won a Bronze Award for efforts during 2022 in AAA Northeast’s Community Traffic Safety Awards Program, John Corlett, vice president of Public & Government Affairs, announced this week. As part of these annual honors, AAA recognizes communities that “make outstanding efforts to make the region’s roads safer for motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians.”

AAA considers five key areas when determining winners: Safe roadway users, safe vehicles, safe speeds, safe roads and post-crash care. Thus, both the community members and their government officials share in the responsibility for safety on the roads. The village was recognized for the efforts it made from the previous year to keep roadway incidents down.

Congratulations were given to the village of Goshen and Goshen Village Police Chief James Watt.