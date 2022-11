The village of Goshen PBA will be selling Christmas trees and wreaths starting November 25, at 9 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 33 Park Place in Goshen.

Hours of operation: Fridays-Sundays 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Special thanks to the following: First Presbyterian Church, Manza’s Family Farm, Baxter’s Tree Farm, Adamis Towing, Foote’s Amish Sheds, Tam Enterprises

Proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to local organizations.