Goshen will celebrate Earth Day with Operation Clean-up. Meet at Erie Street Park to get an area assigned or sign up to clean up your street.

The Department of Public Works will provide disposable gloves and garbage bags. Additional garbage drop-off locations will be added throughout the village. The Village Police Department will be on site at the Park to collect unused/expired prescription bottles. Rain date is April 24, 2022. Email Trish to register: trish@goshenrecreation.com