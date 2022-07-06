Village of Goshen bustles through Great American Weekend

What began as a horse racing promotion 40 years ago evolved into the Village of Goshen Great American Weekend, an extravaganza of entertainment and vendors celebrating Independence Day. This past weekend marked Goshen’s 39th annual Great American Weekend, as 150 vendors popped up around the town’s Presbyterian Church and sold food, clothing, homemade crafts, and much more to the public on July 2 and 3. The event also featured live music performances and family activities, including face painting, rock wall climbing and pony rides. The celebration started in 1982 to promote the town’s Historic Track horse races.

“It’s been good, a lot of vendors. My daughter went on the pony ride,” said Lillidan Dirusso, 55, a resident of Hope Junction, who visited Great American Weekend for the first time with her family.

“I’ve been coming here all my life,” said Melanie Demarco, a resident of Charleston, SC, who previously lived in Monroe and got the chance to sell her soy wax candles at the event. Demarco’s favorite part of the event was seeing the community support for local businesses, which in turn, provides revenue for Goshen’s Chamber of Commerce and its programs.