Update: Bus rollover closes I-84

A charter bus, carrying students from Farmingdale High School in Nassau County on their way to a music event in Greeley, Pennsylvania, rolled over while traveling westbound on I-84 this afternoon, causing serious injuries to several passengers and resulting in at least one fatality.

In a statement, Assemblyman Karl Brabenec said, “My heart goes out to the victims of the bus crash that occurred on I-84 in the town of Wawayanda today as well as to their families and loved ones. I want to thank the first responders and law enforcement professionals for their work throughout this tragedy. My office will be available to connect those who need support to the resources they require, and I have reached out to my Assembly colleagues that represent the area from which the bus departed to let them know my office will help connect the families of the victims to the resources they need. Again, my thoughts and prayers go out to the traveling students and their families as they go through this difficult time.”

NYS Senator James Skoufis also issued a statement: “I am devastated to learn of today’s horrific bus rollover in the town of Wawayanda, leading to severe injuries and one confirmed fatality at this time. I am deeply grateful to the many emergency responders deployed at the scene, the medical professionals in local facilities attending to those injured, and for the support of our New York State Police, Orange County Emergency Services, and the Red Cross. This group of students set out today without any inclination of what lay ahead; their lives, and the lives of their families, will never be the same.”

The bus contained 40 to 50 passengers and was one of several from the school district traveling to the music event that day.

The portion of I-84 from Exit 1 to Exit 15A is expected to be closed for several hours as emergency crews work to transport all the injured passengers and clean the area.

According to the state police, a Family Reunification Center has been established at Orange County Community College - Diana Physical Education Building, located at 9 East Conklin Avenue, Middletown.

The cause of the crash has not yet been made public.

In a statement to ABC News, the Farmingdale School District said, “We were informed that there had been an accident with Bus 1 en route to Greeley, PA, for band camp. Police and emergency responders [are] on the scene, as well as district administration. We will provide another update when more information becomes available. We ask for your patience as we gather more details.”

This is a developing story.