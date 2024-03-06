Upcoming Easter events

Saturday, March 23

Brunch with the Bunny: Join this afternoon of fun at St. Patrick’s Hall in Milford, PA from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and participate in an egg hunt, have brunch, make crafts, play games and more. Registration is $5/person at time of reservation. RSVP to Hailey at 570-491-7155 or email HCarroll@passnepa.org.

Sunday, March 24

Social Island’s annual Egg Hunt: Children up to 5 years old hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and age 6 and older hunt from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at Social Island, 939 Pulaski Highway, Goshen, N.Y. Farm activities will be available. Rain date is March 30. Cost is $5 a person for all ages. For information, go online to socialislandfarm.com.

Saturday, March 30

Warwick Easter Egg Hunt: The Village of Warwick Recreation Department and the Warwick Fire Department invite kids to Veteran’s Memorial Park starting at 10 a.m. There are three age groups (3 and under, 4 to 6 years old, and 7 to 12 years old.) Prizes will be given out for finding the Golden Egg for each age group. Bring your own basket and a non-perishable food item to support the Warwick Food Pantry.

Annual PBA Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. at Winstanley Field, Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake, N.Y. Bring a basket. Light refreshments will be served. Photos with the Easter Bunny.

West Milford Easter Egg Hunt: 10 a.m. indoor egg hunt, rain or shine, with refreshments served. Suitable for kids from 2-4 years of age. Receive a bag for egg collecting or bring your own basket. Enter through the Bright Beginnings school. Eggs are candy-free. Location: The United Methodist Church at Newfoundland. To register children 5-8 years old, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/easter-egg-hunt-registration-for-2-4-year-olds-tickets-846480645397

Spring EquiKnocks Mixer: Fire Storm Roller Derby present crowd-controlled, hard hitting, fast skating action in this roller derby mashup at the Firestorm Roller Derby, Route 17M, Goshen, NY. Snack bar is available for refreshments. Spectators and skaters can register for tickets at Firestorm’s website.

Easter Bunny Breakfast and Dinner at Blue Arrow Farm: Visit the farm for breakfast, dinner and meet the Easter Bunny. Breakfast is served at 8 and 10 a.m. and includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, tea and juice. Dinner is served at 5 p.m. and includes spaghetti and meatballs, garlic bread, salad, and beverage options. Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd, Pine Island, NY.

Ongoing Events:

Easter Bunny Photos: Visit Bunny’s set in JC Penney Court at Galleria at Crystal Run, 1 Galleria Drive, Middletown, N.Y., between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.

Heaven Hill Farm’s annual Easter Egg-stravaganza Festival: Spanning three consecutive weekends, this festival features Hopper the Easter bunny, a children’s Easter egg scavenger hunt with special prizes, hayrides, carnival rides, pony rides, pedal cars and farm animals on March 29 and 30 and April 6, 7, 13 and 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Heaven Hill Farm, 451 Route 94, Vernon, N.J. Easter Bonnet Contest at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6 will include prizes for adult and child participants for their millinery skills. No pets allowed. For information, call (973) 764-5144 or go online to heavenhillfarm.com

Get Egged: The Circleville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary is “egging” the house of your choice for a donation of $20 by scattering plastic eggs filled with candy in the yard. Choose your house or a friend’s. Call 845-590-6656 before Easter to sign up with an address near the Circleville Fire District, Circleville, N.Y. Inform them of any food allergies when you call.