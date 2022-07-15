Trampoline, hypnotist, henna and more: Thanks for Chester graduation party merriment

On an inviting Friday evening in June, 88 young men and women graduated from Chester Academy High School. Excitement, relief, fear, sadness, and a myriad of other feelings likely flitted among them, but one last hurrah awaited them before those graduates moved on,.

The next evening the entire Chester Academy Class of 2022 Hambos were invited to attend the All Night Graduation Party. All night alcohol- and drug-free graduation parties have become a tradition in Chester. While graduation time is filled with excitement and festivities, statistics also show it can be a time of accidents. In an effort to reduce those statistics, Chester parents annually host safe and supervised all night alcohol and drug-free celebrations.

Chester graduates gathered from 10:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. at Urban Air in Middletown for a last party together. They rode go-karts and sky-riders, jumped on trampolines, and played virtual reality games. They were indulged by a henna artist, a tarot card reader, a DJ and a hypnotist. Some students won prizes.

A group of parents fundraised for almost a year to pay for the event. As fundraising efforts began, the All Night Party Committee soon realized the generosity and support that surrounded them. Many families, friends, neighbors, school personnel and administrators, local businesses, organizations, agencies, and the greater Chester, Greenwood Lake and Washingtonville communities supported the event.

The Chester Academy All Night Graduation Party Committee wants to thank everyone for their support and generosity. Because of you, the Chester Class of 2022 was able to enjoy a fun-filled and safe All Night Party.

Contributor: Jeanne Lusignan