Time capsule lodged in Goshen Library wall

A dedication ceremony to encase a time capsule for 47 years was held by the Friends of the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society on Oct. 29.This capsule is scheduled for opening 50 years after the library’s grand opening, which was on July 13, 2019. Because of COVID restrictions, the dedication ceremony was delayed from 2019 until 2022.

Opening the capsule in 2069 will show and tell much of Goshen’s present lifestyle as revealed by donations from individuals and organizations. Contributors to the Time Capsule include Goshen Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Goshen Chamber of Commerce, Cataract and Dikeman Engine and Hose Companies, Illuminate Goshen, Goshen Village Police Department and Board of Trustees, Goshen Restoration Unlimited, Inc., Goshen Historic Track Auxiliary, Goshen Garden Club, Goshen Lions Club, Goshen in Bloom, Goshen Central School District, Goshen Independent and The Chronicle newspapers, Town of Goshen Police Department and Board of Trustees, Goshen VFW, Wickes Arborist, , Village Historian Edward Connor, and others.

Some donated items include a decorative horseshoe from the County of Orange, several menus from local eating establishments, an N95 pandemic mask, a LEGO brick inscribed with the date the theme park opened, many photos and membership lists from organizations, and a letter written to future residents in 2069.

Bill Troy, Vice President of the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society, welcomed the audience attending the dedication. He provided some library history, explaining that construction of the new library started eight years ago in 2014, and finally, on July 13, 2019, the library hosted a community grand opening ceremony.

Yvonne Mirro, president of the Friends of the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society, cited a few library services that the Friends offer, like Antique Appraisal Day, museum passes, sponsoring lectures and exhibits. She also reminded everyone that the Friends-run bookstore is open Monday—Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Meghan Boroden, president of the Goshen Public Library Board, said, “I have confidence in the future of the library, as a place where neighbors and friends can gather. Technology and fashions worn will change, but the library will never go out of style.”

Closing remarks from James Langlois, from Friends of the Goshen Library, included thanking the community that invested so much to make the library possible. Noting that although there were issues to deal with, he went on to reassure the public that “the investment is for 100 years—the builders assured us that the building would last that long.” The capsule was placed in the inside wall of the library’s lobby, accompanied by a bronze plaque marking the location.

Refreshments were served, courtesy of Junior Friends of the Library.