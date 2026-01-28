SUNY Orange receives funding for transportation

SUNY Orange has received a $10,000 transportation grant as part of the Basic Needs Initiative from the State University of New York (SUNY) aimed at removing a critical barrier to student success: reliable transportation. The funding will support students who face challenges getting to and from campus, ensuring that transportation issues do not prevent them from continuing their education.

The College provides a free shuttle bus to bring students between the Middletown and Newburgh campuses. However, public transportation in the area is limited and does not provide direct access to either campus.

“Reliable transportation can be the difference between a student staying enrolled or having to step away,” said Madeline Torres-Diaz, associate vice president for student engagement and completion. “This funding allows us to strengthen and expand services that meet students in moments of real need. It is meant to be a short-term bridge during an emergency or crisis. Whether that means helping with a car payment, covering an unexpected repair, or making it possible for a student to get to off-site clinical placements, this grant helps remove barriers so students can stay focused on their education.”

The funds will be incorporated into the College’s Student Emergency Fund, which is largely supported by the SUNY Orange Foundation and is designed to help students facing unexpected hardships. From Spring 2023 through 2025, more than $72,000 in assistance was awarded through the fund, with more than half going toward transportation-related needs. Qualifying students may receive up to $2,000 per semester, with requests reviewed for up to $2,500. All funds are carefully tracked to ensure they meet critical needs and students can remain focused on their education.

This grant further reinforces SUNY Orange’s ongoing commitment to equity, access, and student success by providing practical support that directly impacts students’ ability to persist and complete their degrees.

