Suicide prevention coalition provides information and gunlocks

In 2020, 46,000 Americans died by suicide. Some groups, like veterans, have higher rates of suicide than the general public. In 2018, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) committed to preventing the suicide of veterans, including those who do not or cannot receive healthcare or other benefits from the VA. Diverse groups of veterans and people who care about veterans are coming together to form coalitions to prevent veteran suicide in their communities. Orange County is one of those communities.

The Orange County Veteran Suicide Prevention Coalition (OCVSPC) began as a partnership between VA Hudson Valley Health Care System and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. When approached by VA Hudson Valley’s Community Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Carl LoFaro, an Army veteran, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, and Assistant District Attorney Matt Healy, also an Army veteran, immediately agreed to spearhead this work.

People need to recognize warning signs of suicidal crises and be able to connect a person in crisis to potentially life-saving resources, like the Veteran Crisis Line (VLC). A person in crisis, or a concerned bystander or loved one, can call 988 and Press 1 to reach the VCL, staffed 24/7 by trained crisis counselors. This resource, the equivalent of 911 for mental health crises, also supports nonveterans who do not press 1 and stay on the line to be connected to local crisis responders. Unfortunately, most people are unaware of these resources.

Mr. Healy’s long-time relationships with Orange County organizations and businesses provided an opportunity to increase awareness of this resource. Through his work, over 650 organizations, government offices, and businesses displayed VCL materials. Once aware of the problem, and a way for their organization to help, nearly all who were approached offered space for materials. Many partners, including law enforcement agencies, firearms dealers, and sportsmen’s clubs also displayed gunlocks, an important tool for preventing suicide when someone is in crisis.

The OCVSPC took other steps to get essential life-saving resources to veterans and those who may be in positions to recognize something is wrong and help them. The OCVSPC:

Twice appeared on WALL Radio’s morning show to raise awareness about suicide among veterans and available resources like the VCL

At their invitations, trained the Honorable Orange County Judge Hyun Chin Kim’s Orange County Diversion/ Drug Court, the Honorable City Judge Steven W. Brockett’s City of Middletown Diversion/ Drug Court, and Honorable Judge David F. Everett’s Ninth Judicial District’s Veterans Treatment Court on suicide prevention among justice-involved people

Provided outreach to veterans, their families, and community members at numerous county and veteran events.

Distributed over 5,000 gunlocks and 20,000 pieces of Veteran Crisis Line materials

The OCVSPC steering committee is meeting regularly to refine a strategy for next year.

Preventing suicide is an important goal and everyone can potentially save a life. Just like 911, anyone can call 988 in a mental health emergency. The trained responders will help bring a safe resolution to the situation and connect the person who is struggling with appropriate resources.