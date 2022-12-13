Sugar Loaf holiday fest brings carolers, Santas, horses and shoppers

The hamlet of Sugar Loaf bustled with holiday shoppers, horse and wagon rides, Santa and Mrs. Claus, strolling carolers and musicians, as the village held their annual Holiday Festival on Saturday, December 10. The event was sponsored by the Sugar Loaf Community Foundation in partnership with the Sugar Loaf Methodist Church and Sugar Loaf Chamber of Commerce.

The organizers thank the Iron Horse Sanctuary, from Goshen, NY, for bringing their painter draft horses and everyone else who participated.