Strict rules for Fall Clean-Up in Town of Goshen

For the Fall Clean-Up in Goshen on Oct. 17, trucks will only pass through each area once, with no exceptions. If items are not out when they pass, they will not return for them. All items must be curbside by 7 a.m. on October 17.

Household items only:

Example: Furniture (couch, bed, dresser, mattress, lamps), Rugs, Clothing, Hand Tools, Appliances (doors removed, emptied) Automobile (no tractor tires) Tires Removed from Rims (Limit Two)

No Construction Debris:

Example: Boards of any kind, Vinyl Siding, Sheet Rock, Wooden Decks, Metal Sheds, Paint Cans or Toxic Chemicals, Concrete of any kind, Rocks. Do not put these items curbside; these items will not be accepted and will remain at your residence.

No Electronic Devices: The Orange County Transfer Station does not allow municipalities to bring in bulk electronic devices. All Town/County residents may take electronic devices directly to the OC Transfer Station for disposal. I.D. showing County residence may be required. For more info call (845) 291-2640.

Brush: All brush must be neatly stacked by the curb (not in the street). Brush should be cut in lengths no longer than eight feet. Brush cut in lengths longer than eight feet will not be picked up.

Grass clippings, leaves, mulch, and other small debris must be bagged in paper bags for pick up. Any debris put out in plastic bags will no longer be accepted. Dirt, rocks, or stumps will not be accepted. Do not mix bagged or bulk leaves with brush.

No Items Weighing More Than 125 Pounds

Any full truckload from one location: $300/Per Load payable in advance.

Note: Anyone caught illegally dumping will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, including a fine up to $1,000.