Stay alert for bird flu

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) continues to infect birds and mammals across the U.S. and Canada, including New York State. With wild bird mortalities from HPAI increasing in late fall and peaking over the winter months, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reminds New Yorkers to stay alert.

“Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, DEC is taking a proactive approach with our coordinated effort to monitor potential signs of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in wild birds,” DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said. “We have a great web-based tool for the public to use to report any signs the viral disease is spreading to different areas of the state.”

HPAI is carried by free-flying waterfowl and other waterbirds, such as ducks, geese, and shorebirds, but can also infect domestic poultry, raptors, corvids, and mammals. DEC’s Wildlife Health Program is monitoring the spread and impact of HPAI throughout the state. Updates on HPAI can be found on the Cornell Wildlife Health Lab website (https://shorturl.at/nsPEv).

As there is no way to contain HPAI infection in wild birds, DEC advises the public to avoid any contact with sick or dead birds and mammals that may be infected with HPAI.

Be aware that the clinical signs for HPAI infection in wildlife are nonspecific and may be similar to other diseases or injuries. Waterfowl, waterbirds, raptors, and scavenging birds are at higher risk of infection, but any species could potentially be infected, including mammals. HPAI-infected birds may be asymptomatic or may exhibit signs of respiratory distress (sneezing or nasal discharge), lethargy, neurologic malfunction (ataxia, stargazing, or seizures), diarrhea, weakness, or sudden death.

“While avian influenza continues to affect wildlife, the risk to humans remain low,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “New Yorkers can stay safe by avoiding contact with sick or dead birds and animals and reporting anything unusual. We’re keeping a close eye on the situation and will continue to share updates as needed.”

There is no treatment for HPAI, and transporting suspected HPAI-infected birds to wildlife rehabilitation facilities is discouraged to prevent the spread of the disease to other animals in care. Guidance has also been provided to licensed wildlife rehabilitators to help them minimize risks to animals in their care and to aid them in their interactions with the public.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections in birds pose a low risk to the public. HPAI H5N1 has been detected in more than 70 humans in the U.S., including two mortalities; most of these cases involved close contact with infected domestic birds or cows. There is likely little risk for the public, but people with close or prolonged unprotected contact with infected birds or virus-contaminated environments, especially immunocompromised people, are at greater risk of infection. No human-to-human transmission of the virus has been documented.

In addition to wild birds, HPAI has also been confirmed in red fox, striped skunk, Virginia opossum, raccoon, fisher, gray squirrel, muskrat, and bobcat in New York State, and in a wide range of mammals, particularly carnivores, in other parts of the U.S. In addition to domestic poultry, dairy cattle in other states have also been infected.

In November and December 2025, DEC received 69 reports of suspect mortalities through its online reporting platform, and presumptive positive cases were detected in wild birds in 10 counties. With migration beginning, HPAI incidence may remain high through spring, particularly associated with the migration of large numbers of ducks and geese through the state.