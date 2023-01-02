Special events staging: a calling and now a business

Bringing dreams to life is what Divine Events Creators is all about, said Gladys Falto, CEO of this business located on Main Street in Goshen. Divine Events Creators has been in Goshen for about one year and has already become a success story.

“The focus of our business is to help people have a beautiful stress free event, such as a wedding, Sweet 16, bridal or baby shower, birthday or corporate event,” said Falto.

The family run business handles all aspects of the affair, including decorations, hiring caterers, bakers, DJs, photographers, two photo booths, chairs, tables and tent rentals. She relies heavily on using local businesses.

“We create an event from scratch—from designing an inviting decorative entrance to a room set-up with appropriate decorations to hiring all vendors,” Falto said. “Every design is unique to our client. We create every centerpiece and backdrop design from scratch. We don’t want our designs to mimic anyone else’s.”

Falto realized after handling all aspects—including design and decorations--of her own wedding that she wasn’t able to enjoy her special day; however, friends were impressed with what she did and began asking her to handle, not only weddings but other get-togethers, as well. While she enjoyed helping friends and others, Falto saw the bigger picture: there was a need for her service.

After working as an accountant, Falto decided to follow her dream: design and event planning. “This business is my passion, my gift. I love it!” she said.

When speaking with a potential client prior to an appointment, Falto says she listens carefully to ideas he or she might have. When meeting with the client, Falto has a prepared sample of what she feels might interest the customer, like a decorated table or appropriate backdrop. At this meeting, she comes to understand the client’s vision of the affair, and they decide together on the final look. Also at this meeting, they talk budget, and based on budget, Falto and the client settle on all features of the event.

Falto’s involvement doesn’t stop here. “I keep in touch with my clients to make sure we’re still thinking alike. And keeping in touch reassures them that everything will work out as they dream it to be,” she said.

Gladys and her husband, Hector, came to Goshen from Middletown, where they lived for 22-years. They have four children: Jeremy, Amber, Tristan, Seth, and one grandchild, Legend.

Hector and Gladys have been married for 32-years. “He’s my muscles. . .he’s my rock and my biggest supporter,” Falto said of her husband. All family members are part of the business, helping to set up events, loading and unloading the trailer, arranging decorations, tables and chairs. “We’re a whole team,” she said.

Divine Events Creators has become known as the creator of the “balloon arch.” For the store’s grand opening on Oct. 30, 2021, Falto created a balloon arch over the doorway. People who saw it started requesting balloon arches, for which she’s now renowned. She changes the design and colors over her doorway often and caters to holiday colors.

Now Falto has a venue at her showroom location that has room for 40 guests. The area accommodates tables, chairs and decorations and has cooking facilities.

“Ours is a family oriented company. Every client is special and unique to us. and we greatly appreciate being allowed to be a part of their special day,” said Falto.