Some of Orange County’s oldest historic documents now available to residents

Some of the county’s oldest documents are now accessible to Orange County residents, County Clerk Kelly Eskew recently announced. Some of the historic documents and resources found on the new web page include links to the County’s oldest deeds and mortgages on record, forfeited lands from the Revolutionary War, and the Naturalization Index from 1802-1991

“We look forward to adding more documents and information to the website and will continue to update our documents and records, said Eskew.

For more information, contact Justin Rodriguez, Assistant to the County Executive for Communications and Media Relations at 845.291.3255 or jrodriguez@orangecountygov.com