Shakespeare’s Two Gentlemen of Verona to appear in Salesian Park

Cornerstone Theatre Arts will present “Two Gentlemen of Verona,” by William Shakespeare on July 16, 17, 23 and 24 at 2 p.m. in Salesian Park in Goshen.

The plot of the play is this: Two best friends, Proteus and Valentine, travel to Milan where they both fall in love with Silvia. Silvia loves Valentine, but Proteus pursues her despite the fact that he has a girlfriend at home.

The show is sponsored by Goshen Public Library and Historical Society. Admission is free. Bringing a lawn chair is encouraged.

The script was adapted by Brittany Pierce-Caiazza and directed by Ken Tschan. Victoria Cottone designed the sound.

Featured performers are Jillian Landsman, Madison Kaplan, Gabriel Donovan, Jason Lake, Dean Knapp, Joe Barra, Kevin McDonnell, Marianne Ciuffetelli, Bruce Gluckman, Joan McCabe, and Julia Wilson.

Cornerstone Theatre Arts is in its tenth full year as a 501c3 not-for-profit company. This summer’s Shakespeare show will be Ken Tschan’s 20th year directing summer Shakespeare in Goshen.

www.Cornerstonetheatrearts.org

https://www.facebook.com › Cornerstonetheatrearts