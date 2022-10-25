Saxophonist 2021 Goshen grad joins Jimmy Sturr for upcoming Sugarloaf performance

Saxophonist Isabel Dooley, a 2021 Goshen High School grad, will join multiple-Grammy winner Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra for a few songs at Sugarloaf Performing Arts Center on Nov. 5. The occasion is a fundraiser for Music for Humanity, the organization that provided Dooley with a $1000 scholarship to continue her music education at Hartwick College in Oneonta NY.

“When we received a grant from ArtsMidHudson.org to present the Jimmy Sturr Orchestra, I suggested to MFH board member John Karas that we invite Isabel to join the orchestra for 2 or 3 songs,” said Barry Adelman, MFH co-founder. “He agreed and followed up with her.”

Jimmy Sturr & HIs Orchestra, with Isabel Dooley, will play for a fundraiser for MusicForHumanity.org on Saturday Nov. 5th, 3 p.m., at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Sugar Loaf NY. Tickets are available at https://www.sugarloafpacny.com/

The event was made possible by a grant from ArtsMidHudson.org.