Ribbon-cutting for sidewalk project

Thanks to a $435,034 grant secured by Sen. James Skoufis, there are new sidewalks and raised crosswalks in the Hamlet of Sugar Loaf. Skoufis and Chester Supervisor Brandon Holdridge hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration for the project on October 31.

“I’ve heard about the sidewalks for 13 years as a representative of this town,” Skoufis said. “This helps facilitate more visitors coming to this neighborhood.”

Skoufis said that the grant was a result of a team effort.

“We fought for it in the state budget. This level of grant does not happen by accident. It takes a lot of people working together,” he said.

“I am proud we were finally able to get this done,” Holdridge said, adding that he sees Sugar Loaf on the rise. “All the feedback and all the positive emotions from the community, it’s all part of the renaissance of Sugar Loaf.”

The project had been 30 years in the making according to locals who attended the ribbon cutting.

“It started with a SUNY Albany study...at the end of the semester they produced a 100 page document that Chester incorporated into its master plan,” said photographer Nick Zunguli, who owns a storefront on Kings Highway in Sugar Loaf. “I’ve been a business owner for 45 years. This is the first piece of infrastructure invested in the hamlet.”

The town took control of the road in 2023, opening the possibility of a state grant. Prior to that, it was a county road - and the county showed no initiative to invest in the location. The project was constructed by Consorti contractors.

Though feedback was mainly positive about the project, one local group had complaints.

The Sugar Loaf Historical Society released a statement saying, ”The Sugar Loaf Historical Society supports efforts to improve the safety and walkability of our hamlet, and we appreciate the investment in infrastructure. However, we wish SLHS had been invited into the conversation to help guide the design and aesthetic choices. Sugar Loaf’s boardwalk sidewalks and now-removed village green have long reflected the character of our historic community and elements like stamped concrete and raised pavers feel misaligned with that legacy. As stewards of Sugar Loaf’s history, we believe thoughtful collaboration could have ensured that updates not only improved function but also honored the unique spirit and story of our hamlet.”

Fellow historian Richard Hull, who wrote a book about the history of Sugar Loaf, was pleased with the work. He echoed Holdridge’s sentiments.

“Sugar Loaf is experiencing a renaissance,” Hull said.