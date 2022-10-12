Remembering #5, five years later

Danny Mulvey died in 2017, sixteen years after being diagnosed with cancer at just four years old. He never let his battle with cancer interfere with his love of life and his community, his sister said. As a participant in activities from sports to volunteer projects, Mulvey connected with many in the area.

“It was such a beautiful day celebrating the life of someone so special to our community,” said Gabby Clarke, who went to high school with Mulvey. “My favorite part was seeing so many familiar Chester faces, people who care about Danny Mulvey.”

The turnout at this year’s tournament reflected Mulvey’s community engagement. Some wore clothes marked “5” for the jersey he wore when given a chance to play varsity football with the Chester Academy team.

Since its formation, the Daniel Mulvey Foundation has raised more than $100,000 for local families in need and local programs and scholarships.

At the Cornhole Tournament and Family BBQ fundraiser on October 8, teams came together to compete, while others came to eat, drink, and watch, all paying tribute to Mulvey’s legacy.

The Mulveys expressed their gratitude to the Danny Mulvey Foundation Committee and all who contributed to the event’s success.