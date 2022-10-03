Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) joined officials from the Village of Goshen on Tuesday to present a $100,000 grant, part of his “Redefining Our Downtowns” initiative. The initiative kicked off earlier this year with an announcement of four grants of the same size to the villages of Chester, Washingtonville, Monroe, and Woodbury aimed at funding improvements to enhance their main streets.

Each village has formed citizen committees to determine which projects are of highest priority, and additional villages receiving this funding will be announced in coming weeks.

“No one knows what a community needs better than the folks who live and work there,” said Senator Skoufis. “As my team and I began to develop ways to make the greatest impact with the tax dollars we’re bringing back to Orange County this year, we knew that putting citizens at the center of the decision-making was the best possible approach. These are much more than beautification projects – taken as a whole, they will improve quality of life for residents, boost pride in our local villages, and entice visitors for years to come. I am excited to see what the Village of Goshen generates through our new initiative.”

During his time as an Assemblyman, Skoufis represented Goshen for six years. This year’s redistricting process will allow the Senator to represent Goshen again.