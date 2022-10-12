Public hearing on county budget, legislative salaries, sewer district, watershed protection--and more

Orange County Legislature will meet on October 20, at 5:00 p.m., to receive public comment on the following:

1. On the proposed budget of Orange County.

2. On the budget and assessment roll for Orange County Sewer District No. 1.

3. On the budget and assessment roll for Orange County Small Watershed Protection District No. 1 for Cromline Creek.

4. On the budget and assessment roll for Beaver Dam Lake District.

At the public hearing, the Orange County Legislature will meet and hear and consider any objections to assessment rolls.

Pursuant to Section 359 of the County Law, the maximum salaries that may be fixed and payable to members of the County Legislature, Chairperson, Majority and Minority Leaders, as set forth in the County Executive’s Proposed Orange County Budget for the Fiscal Year 2023, are as follows:

Annual Salary to Members of the County Legislature

( except Chairperson and Majority and Minority Leaders)

Annual Salary to Chairperson of the County Legislature

Annual Salary to Majority Leader

Annual Salary to Minority Leader

Annual Salary to Chairperson of Statutory Committees

Dated: October 11, 2022

$33,242.00

$55,403.00

$40,630.00

$40,630.00

$36,937.00

Excerpted from a notice by Orange County Legislature Clerk Jean M. Ramppen.