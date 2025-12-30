Preparing your home for winter

As winter temperatures continue to drop, now is the time to think about actions needed to winterize our homes. Simple tasks around the house can lower monthly heating bills and reduce household emissions. Here are some helpful winterization tips and strategies to lower energy costs:

Change the furnace filter – Installing a new filter when needed keeps home heating systems running efficiently. Check the manufacturer’s maintenance schedule.

Adjust the thermostat – Most find that setting their thermostat to 68 degrees keeps their home warm, while also saving money.

Buy a window insulation kit – Creating an air-tight seal around drafty windows helps keep the heat in and the cold out.

Maintain your heating system – Having your home heating system serviced annually helps keep it running efficiently and can prevent costly repairs later.

Get a home Energy Audit – A residential energy assessment contractor can review your home’s energy use and identify where improvements can be made. NYSERDA provides energy assessments to New Yorkers at no cost.

Consult with the Comfort Home Program – This program offers winterization tips and options for more affordable heating. Find out more at https://shorturl.at/qEnKk.

Sign up for Community Solar – Community solar projects allow you to buy energy produced by a solar farm near you. With this option, there is no need to buy and install your own solar panels at your home. Find out more at https://shorturl.at/GnMbm.

Heat your home with an Air Source Heat Pump – If it’s time for a new heating system, consider installing an air source heat pump. These energy-efficient heating systems eliminate the need to buy and use fossil fuels to heat your home. For more on the benefits, log onto https://shorturl.at/HRPxy.

Searching for alternative ways to lower your energy bill is always a smart idea. Using some of the above strategies can help you save money and reduce emissions. Adopting new home heating strategies can help us use less energy in the winter and keep our air cleaner year-round.