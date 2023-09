The Orange County Sheriff’s office will be putting on quite a show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 110 Wells Farm Road in Goshen and you are invited!

Attendees of all ages will be checking out the fleet of vehicles and visiting with staff from Corrections, Patrol, Special Operations Group and K9. Safe Child Cards and child seat inspections will be available as will information about Law Enforcement Explorer Post 5110. Call 845-291-4033 for more information.