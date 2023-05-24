Orange County. Safety first helps manage summer season outdoor risks

Summer is almost here, which means that BBQs, celebrations and water activities aren’t too far behind.

As most of these summer events happen outdoors, Orange County officials want to remind residents to keep the risks to a minimum by knowing how to mitigate the dangers inherent in the period from Memorial Day through Labor Day, including during proms and graduations.

During a recent press conference in Port Jervis, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler discussed grilling, boating and water safety, including the use of life jackets and illegal fireworks. Members of the public were urged to temper the use and abuse of alcohol and drugs for all of the celebrations expected to occur over summer, reminding everyone that law enforcement will be on regular patrol looking for impaired or intoxicated drivers and boaters

“The summer months are exciting and filled with celebrations of graduations and other family events. Let’s make sure, together, that these celebrations create joyous memories and do not include impaired or intoxicated driving or boating,” Hoovler said. “It is incumbent on all of us to safely enjoy the summer months. Safety is a conscious choice that is easy to make and will help to keep you and your family secure to enjoy the time together. Orange County has so much to offer us all and I encourage everyone to safely use our waterways and public lands and parks.”

The District Attorney was joined by Orange County police chiefs, Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta, members of the New York State Police, representatives from Orange County STOP DWI, local fire officials, Pennsylvania law enforcement and members of the National Park Service.