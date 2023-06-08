Orange County. Primary Election Day and early voting information

A Primary Election for enrolled members of the Republican party in the Towns of Chester, Woodbury, Montgomery, Mount Hope and New Windsor will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Polling places will be open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

County Democratic Primary Elections are scheduled only in the Town of Cornwall and the City of Newburgh, as other municipalities in the county do not have opposing party candidates seeking positions.

Orange County will be participating in Early Voting. Voters will be able to cast their ballots during a nine-day period before Election Day - from June 17 through June 25 - at the Caroline Building, 23 Hatfield Lane in the Town of Goshen or the City of Newburgh Activity Center, 401 Washington Street in the City of Newburgh. The sites will be open to process any eligible voter in the county.

Early Voting will be conducted daily at the two locations during the following dates and times:

· Saturday, June 17 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Sunday, June 18 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Monday, June 19 - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Tuesday, June 20 - 12 noon to 8 p.m.

· Wednesday, June 21 - 12 noon to 8 p.m.

· Thursday, June 22 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Friday, June 23 - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Saturday, June 24 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Sunday, June 25 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For additional information, contact the Orange County Board of Elections at 845-360-6500, email the Board of Elections at elections@orangecountygov.com, or log onto www.orangecountygov.com/elections.