Opening of Cachet Home Goods adds to Sugar Loaf business uptick

Cachet Home Market is the latest new shop in the growing artisan hamlet of Sugar Loaf, offering antique, vintage, and handmade goods. As new residents, Tim and Melanie Brown said they soon decided to become entrepreneurs along with the community of artists and shopkeepers around them.

They became part of the Sugar Loaf Chamber of Commerce 20% increase in membership in the first half of 2022.

“We largely attribute the chamber’s growing membership to new businesses relocating to the hamlet, and the business owners’ desire to breathe new life into the artisan community,” said new chamber president Gary Hunsberger.

The new Chamber administration is driving this renewal through active member recruitment, marketing, and meetings, as well as a series of festivals and fairs, with the support of local government officials and volunteers.

When the Browns found themselves settling in a historic Sugar Loaf home in the artisan community dating back to the 1700s, Melanie Brown said she decided, “We have to be a part of it!”

As for their shop philosophy, she said, “We believe style is a reflection of the self and is created over time. At Cachet, we want you to find those unique items that reflect you.” The Browns have combined the contemporary and historical, including heirlooms, handmade pieces and original artwork by Melanie.

Originally from France, co-owner Melanie Brown grew up admiring her grandmother’s antique business, as well as her mother’s penchant for contemporary design. Melanie’s career as a graphic designer influences the visual aesthetic of Cachet, while Tim Brown brings his vibe as a folk musician. Cachet pairs the Brown’s love of old objects, including architecture, furniture, and household items with contemporary artistry. Cachet Home Market offers home goods, antique and vintage items and art, both in store and online.