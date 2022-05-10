Nuzzolese gets lasting seats at his favorite places

Mike Nuzzolese had a lot of friends. Not because he was the Mayor of the Village of Goshen, but because he was, as so many people have said, “a nice guy.” He was pleasant, easy to work with and always greeted people with a smile. And as former Goshen resident Pete Smith said, “He was always ready to help.”

Living in Goshen his entire life, Mike worked in different capacities that served the community: as an employee and superintendent of the Department of Public Works, as a firefighter with the Dikeman Engine and Hose Co. for over 40-years, as trustee and mayor of the village, and as a devoted family man.

It was during his term as mayor on Saturday, March 13, 2021 that Mike passed away at age 66.

To honor Nuzzolese, members of the Dikeman Engine and Hose Co. #3, of the Goshen Fire Department, designed and purchased two benches that were placed on Main Street, benches that were inscribed with the words, “Come Sit and Remember.”

The bench dedication and unveiling ceremony was held on Monday, May 2, 2022 beginning in front of Catherine’s Restaurant. About 50 people, including friends, family members and other firefighters watched as Mike’s two grandsons, Daniel and James, removed the tarp to reveal the bench insribed:

In memory of Lt. Michael D. Nuzzolese

42-year member

Family man--public servant--friend

After uncovering the bench, the gathering followed the Dikeman Fire Department Color Guard up Main Street to Joe’s Fix Its, the location of the second bench. Once more, Mike’s grandsons removed the tarp that covered the dedicated bench.

"These spots were chosen because they represent two of Mike's favorite places," said Tom Boxman, Chairman of the Nuzzolese Memorial Committee and master of ceremonies. "Mike was an avid bicyclist, and he loved to have a good meal at Catherine's with his family and friends."