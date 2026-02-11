Nominations open for 2026 senior awards

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2026 Senior of the Year and Outstanding Contribution by a Senior honorees, which will be acknowledged by the New York State Office for the Aging on May 26 in Albany. Nominees must be 60 or older Orange County residents who have performed services as an unpaid volunteer.

The categories are Senior Citizen of the Year, Outstanding Contribution by a Senior, and Senior-Friendly Business (which is in conjunction with the Orange County Senior Council).

Senior Citizen of the Year nominees should demonstrate outstanding dedication to the community, provide consistent volunteer service and display leadership abilities.

Outstanding Contribution by a Senior nominees should show unique achievement, provide special service to the community that makes a difference and volunteer on a consistent basis.

Senior-Friendly Business nominees should demonstrate outstanding dedication to the community and older adult population, provide unique services and assistance to older adults, and display a positive, respectful, welcoming atmosphere for Senior Citizens.

“Our seniors are an integral part of the fabric of our communities. They are volunteers, mentors, caregivers, and leaders who give their time, wisdom, and energy to make Orange County a better place for all generations,” Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said. “Recognizing their contributions is more than an honor, it’s a way to say thank you for the lasting impact they have had and continue to have in our neighborhoods. These individuals deserve to be celebrated for the dedication and service that strengthen our community every day.”

Nomination forms can be found at https://shorturl.at/gTtvo. All nominations are due by March 2, 2026.

For more information regarding nominations, contact Melanie Tanner in the Orange County Office for the Aging office at mtanner@orangecountygov.com or 845-615-3700.