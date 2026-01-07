New waste reduction laws in effect

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is reminding businesses, organizations, and consumers of new waste reduction law requirements that began state-wide on Jan. 1

Aimed at helping reduce pollution by broadening the ban on the sale or use of polystyrene foam food service containers to include cold storage containers, the provision also limits the availability of single-use plastic bottles for personal care products at hotels.

As polystyrene foam is one of the top contributors of environmental litter, causing negative impacts to fish and wildlife, waterways, and other natural resources, as well as littering local communities and natural areas. It is lightweight, breaks apart easily, and does not readily biodegrade. When the material ends up as litter in the environment, it can stay around for a long time and may also become microplastic pollution. Also, polystyrene foam containers and packing peanuts are not accepted in most recycling programs in New York State because the foam is difficult to recycle and has a low value.

As of the first of the year, no covered food service provider, manufacturer, or store will be allowed to sell, offer for sale, or distribute expanded polystyrene foam containers in New York State that are not wholly encapsulated or encased within a more durable container, and are designed or intended to be used for cold storage, including, but not limited to, coolers and ice chests. New York State’s foam ban prohibiting the sale or distribution of polystyrene foam disposable food service containers — including cups, bowls, plates, and trays — and polystyrene foam packing peanuts, has been in effect since Jan. 1, 2022. The State’s polystyrene foam ban does not include New York City, which implements a separate city-wide ban on these products.

As any small, single-use plastic bottles of personal care products (shampoo, conditioner, moisturizers, and soaps/body wash) distributed by hotels, are often tossed in the trash. Plastic bottles are resistant to degradation and last many years in a landfill. As plastic bottles deteriorate, the residual contents of the products are released into the environment, while the packaging itself can also release micro and nano plastics that can negatively impact humans, wildlife, and local eco-systems.

Also as of the beginning of the year, New York State’s existing ban on the use of small plastic bottles containing personal care products will be expanded to any hotel, apartment hotel, motel, or boarding house with less than 50 rooms. The new provision will prohibit these spaces from providing any small plastic bottle containing less than 12 ounces of a personal care product.

“New York State’s efforts to reduce polystyrene foam and single-use plastics continue to be success stories for preventing plastic pollution and improving recycling,” DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said. “Expansion of these restrictions will further benefit New York State residents and the environment and will encourage a switch to container and packaging options that are reusable, recyclable, and compostable.”