New exam dates for DEC guides

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced upcoming dates for the New York State Licensed Guide exam. Licensed Guides offer services for hire, including directing, instructing, or aiding another individual in camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, whitewater rafting/canoeing/kayaking, rock climbing, and ice climbing. To provide enhanced access, DEC is offering these examinations online and free-of-charge. Exam and registration instructions can be found at https://shorturl.at/rHGq5.

The next exam is set for Feb. 20. To register, log onto at https://shorturl.at/l6yvA. Do not send applications or fees prior to passing the examination.

An outline of exam content and a study guide can be found at https://shorturl.at/8jafj. The “Scouting America Fieldbook” is also recommended as a reference and is available online.

For questions or assistance email: SpecialLicenses@dec.ny.gov.