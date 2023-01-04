New director appointed for Goshen Public Library & Historical Society

Goshen Public Library & Historical Society (GPL&HS) Board of Trustees has announced that Catherine Lemmer will join the library as the new library director. Lemmer has worked in the legal and academic fields in addition to public libraries. Most recently Lemmer served as executive director of the Lake Forest Library in Lake Forest, Illinois.

“I am honored to announce the Board’s decision to appoint Catherine Lemmer to the position of library director,” said Board President Meghan Boroden. “We look forward to working with Catherine to advance the mission of this institution because we see in her someone who understands the needs of our evolving community. We are confident that her leadership will shape the next chapter of the library for these times and beyond.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to serve as Goshen Public Library & Historical Society’s next library director. It is an incredible privilege and honor to have the opportunity to work with the board and the library’s dedicated and engaged staff,” said Lemmer. “I am eager to meet and learn from the community about their experiences and library needs - so please stop in. My door is always open.”

The Library Board would like to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of the library staff, and especially Michelle Muller, Head of Youth Services and Assistant Director, for their hard work, leadership, and commitment to serving the community during the transition period.

Lemmer will oversee the Goshen Public Library & Historical Society located at 366 Main Street, Goshen. The library serves more than 18,000 residents of the Goshen Central School District, which encompasses the Village of Goshen and sections of the towns of Goshen, Chester, Hamptonburgh, Wallkill, and Wawayanda. In addition to the fiscal, personnel and building management of the GPL&HS, Lemmer will be charged with developing community partnerships within the greater Goshen area and guiding the strategic plan for the coming years.

Lemmer holds a Bachelor of Arts from Lawrence University in Wisconsin, a juris doctor from the University of Wisconsin Law School and a Master of Library and Information Science from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana.