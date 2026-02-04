New Camp Clover offerings this summer

Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Orange County and Orange County 4-H are excited to announce a brand-new summer camp coming to Orange County. Located at the Education Center & 4-H Park in Otisville, 4-H Camp Clover is a fun, hands-on summer experience where youth learn, grow, and thrive. Rooted in the nationally recognized 4-H Positive Youth Development framework, Camp Clover offers enriching weekly themes and opportunities for campers to build confidence, make friends, and discover their sparks. This program is open to all, not just 4-H members.

Our camp community is guided by the 4-H values of belonging, mastery, independence, and generosity. Through experiential learning, youth develop leadership skills, explore new interests, and build lasting memories — all in a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment.

At 4-H Camp Clover, every child is encouraged to try new things, challenge themselves, and shine in their own unique way. This is where fun and learning come together—and where future leaders grow.

The camp is ages 6 to 14 and runs Monday through Friday for four sessions from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $275 per week which includes supplies, snacks and a camp t-shirts, but does not include lunch. Early drop-off and late pick-up available for $100 per week. Sibling and multi-week discounts are available, as are scholarships.

Weekly sessions are as follows:

SESSION 1: JULY 6 – 10: Arts Week

SESSION 2: July 13 – 17: Outdoor Adventure Week

SESSION 3: August 3 – 7: Leaders Lead the Way Week

SESSION 4: August 10 – 14: Barnyard Fun Week

For questions about 4-H Camp Clover, email contact DeAnna Sardella-Matthews (ds2285@cornell.edu) or Carol McLaughlin (cm798@cornell.edu).