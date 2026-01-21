Mount unveils innovative AI minor open to all students

Mount Saint Mary College recently developed a new program designed to equip students with the tools and ethics of the digital age: the Interdisciplinary Applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) minor.

The Interdisciplinary Applied AI minor is designed to provide essential knowledge and practical skills in AI applications across diverse professional and societal contexts. While the minor naturally pairs with majors in Mathematics, Media, and Computing Sciences, it has been designed so that any student in any major can declare it.

“In today’s rapidly shifting technological landscape, AI literacy is no longer just a technical skill – it’s a foundational necessity for the modern professional in any discipline,” said Jen Bready, Dean of the School of Arts, Sciences, and Education and a professor of Mathematics at the Mount. “By integrating these programs into our curriculum, we are ensuring our students don’t just use these tools, but lead the conversation on how to implement them ethically and strategically within their chosen fields.”

The minor emphasizes a liberal arts approach to technology, focusing on fundamental AI concepts, strategic adoption, and the broader societal implications of automation.

Students enrolled in the minor will choose from a diverse sampling of forward-looking courses, including:

* Writing with AI and AI Content Development and Design

* Artificial Intelligence in the Workplace and Business Analytics

* Philosophy and Technology and Business and Law in the Electronic World

“Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming the world we live in, extending our capabilities with tools previously seen only in science fiction,” said Micah Modell, associate professor of IT at the Mount. “It is of paramount importance that skilled professionals harness and shape their development...while grounded in a thoughtful liberal arts tradition.”

The goal of the program is to prepare students for an evolving global workforce where AI proficiency, coupled with human judgment and critical thinking, is increasingly sought after by employers.

