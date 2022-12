A live concert featuring Miss Maybelle and the Jazz Age Artistes is coming up at Goshen Public Library & Historical Society on January 14 at 2:00 p.m. The group is comprised of traditional jazz players from New York who were drawn together by a love of vintage hot jazz, blues and ragtime music from 1900-1929.

Registration is required, and the program will be held in the Community Room. Register at www. goshen publiclibrary.org.