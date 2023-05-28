Memorial Day events

NEW JERSEY

Monday, May 29

Branchville: The American Legion Post 157 is sponsoring and organizing a Memorial Day parade. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a ceremony at Branchville Park. Live music and complimentary food and beverages will be available at the Branchville Fire Department after the ceremony.

Byram: A Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the Roseville Schoolhouse on Mansfield Drive, followed by a parade from the Cranberry Lake Firehouse to the Cranberry Lake Club House, celebrating the Fire Department’s 75th anniversary and the township’s 225th anniversary.

Franklin: The Memorial Day parade hosted by the Francis M. Glynn American Legion Post 132 will begin at 10:30 a.m. The parade will start at the Legion post located at 1 Legion Road and continue down Rutherford Avenue and Main Street, concluding at the memorial near Borough Hall for a service. Legion members will also hold memorial services at the following cemeteries: St. Thomas, Ogdensburg, at 7:45 a.m.; Immaculate Conception, Franklin, at 8:30 a.m.; and North Church Cemetery, Route 94, Hardyston, at 9:15 a.m.

Netcong/Stanhope: The Musconetcong American Legion Post 278 will celebrate with a parade at 1 p.m., followed by a ceremony. The parade will start at the Netcong School on College Road and end at the American Legion on Route 183 in Stanhope.

Newton: The Memorial Day Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. It can be viewed from Spring Street or Moran Street. Participants are encouraged to dress in red, white, and blue. Floats and vehicles, including antique cars, are welcome to participate. The parade will be followed by a ceremony at Memory Park, honoring fallen heroes.

Sparta: Sparta VFW Post 7248 is organizing the Memorial Day parade, which will begin at 10 a.m. Participants will line up along East Shore Trail near the Lake Mohawk Marina starting at 9 a.m. The parade will end at Nicholson Pavilion in Dykstra Park, where the Memorial Day ceremony will take place. After the ceremony, a complimentary lunch and refreshments will be available at Sparta VFW Post 7248, located at 66 Main St.

Sparta: The Tomahawk Lake Memorial Day Celebration will feature music starting at 1 p.m.

Stillwater: The Memorial Day parade will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park on Pond Brook Road. All veterans are encouraged to participate. The event will take place rain or shine. For information, call Lou at 862-268-3553.

Vernon: Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter 8441 will host a Memorial Day Parade, starting at 10 a.m. at the Vernon Dairy Queen on Route 94. The parade will proceed to Veteran’s Memorial Park, where the VFW will conduct a brief ceremony.

West Milford: VFW Post 7198 and American Legion Post 289 are co-sponsoring a Memorial Day ceremony and procession that will start at 10 a.m. The event will begin with a musical performance by the West Milford High School Highlander Band, followed by the ceremony honoring fallen service members. Shortly thereafter, a procession involving numerous local organizations will take place. The procession will start at Veterans Park in front of the municipal building and conclude at the American Legion Post located at 177 Lincoln Ave. For more information, please contact Rudy Hass, Senior Vice Commander of VFW Post 7198, at 201-312-7928.

NEW YORK

Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28

Chester: The Chester Cemetery Association will be sponsoring its 10th annual ‘Sponsor a Flag’ fundraiser on Memorial Day weekend. Last year over 500 flags were placed along Main Street and other Village streets in memory of, in honor of, or compliments of an individual. Funds raised are used to support the maintenance of the Chester Cemetery.

Sunday, May 28

Monroe: The Village of Monroe will be hosting its annual Memorial Day Parade beginning at 1:30 p.m. The parade will start at Smith’s Clove Park continuing to Monroe Cemetery followed by a ceremony.

Woodbury : The Town of Woodbury Memorial Day Parade will begin at 1:00 p.m. The parade will start at Bond Street and head north on Route 32 with stops at Oak Clove Circle and Victory Park before continuing to the Cemetery of the Highlands for a memorial service. Parade goers are encouraged to stand along the parade route to honor the men and women who gave their lives for freedom. Refreshments will be served following the service. 845-928-7578.

Monday, May 29

Goshen: Memorial Honor Guard services begin at 7:00 a.m. at St. John’s Cemetery. Parade line up begins 10:00 a.m. on Erie Street and steps off at 11:00 a.m. The Public Address Memorial Ceremony begins at noon at the Everett Memorial in Church Park.

Port Jervis: The Memorial Day Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. starting at Gray-Parker Funeral Home and continuing to Orange Square/Veteran’s Memorial Park. A ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Tuxedo: Memorial Day Parade and ceremonies at 10:00 a.m. Lineup will be at Southfields Veterans Memorial. Followed by the 18th Annual Memorial Day Community Picnic with, music refreshments, raffles and various children’s activities at the Tuxedo Park Library.

Warwick: The Village of Warwick Memorial Day Parade will step off at 11:00 a.m. with lineup in front of Village Hall on Main Street. The parade route go down Main Street to Oakland Avenue to the Warwick Cemetery (where a ceremony will be held), to Galloway Road to the St. Stephen’s Cemetery (where a ceremony will be held), to Forester Avenue, to Veterans Memorial Park Firemen’s Monument (where a ceremony will be held).

PENNSYLVANIA

Monday, May 29

Honesdale: The Honesdale Memorial Day Parade begins at 10:00 a.m. running north from 5th and Main St. to 9th St., and heading to Central Park. Celebrate the lives of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for freedom with red, white and blue.

Milford: Memorial Day Parade in Milford steps off at 10:30 a.m. at Kiehl Park and will arrive at the Veterans monument on Broad Street by 10:55 a.m.

Mount Pocono: Mount Airy Casino Resort is gearing up to celebrate the unofficial start of summer by hosting a series of kickoff bashes Memorial Day weekend. The highlight of the weekend includes the official opening of Mount Airy’s luxury indoor/outdoor pool and entertainment complex on Saturday, May 27, 2023. Mount Airy’s wide-ranging Memorial Weekend festivities will launch the day before on Friday, May 26, with CC Music headlining Mount Airy’s Summer Kick Off. On Sunday, May 28, singer/songwriter Casey Walton will round out the Memorial Weekend festivities with a free performance from 8 to 11 p.m. on the casino floor.