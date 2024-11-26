x
Local school teaches the importance of giving

| 26 Nov 2024 | 01:09
    Students of G.A.P.N.S (Goshen Area Parent Nursery School) collected donations for Goshen Food Pantry for their Thanksgiving Harvest Food Drive. In addition to the students collecting food, Shoprite of Chester store director Jack DeLuca donated the paper bags used to hold the donated goods. Photo by Sammie Finch
