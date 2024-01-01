Local judges named to Orange County Magistrates Association

On December 21, 2023, four local judges were installed as officers of the Orange County Magistrates Association at a dinner and reception held at Delancy’s in Goshen. The Hon. Audra Schwartz, of the town of Monroe, was elected Ppresident. The Hon. Karen Ostberg, town of Minisink, was elected vice president. Judge Schwartz and Judge Ostberg will also serve as cordinators for the Orange County Centralized Arraignment Part.

The Hon. Mark Shuh, town of Crawford, was elected treasurer. The Hon. Nicholas Chase, town of Wawayanda, was elected secretary.

The Orange County Magistrates Association supports city, town and village justices, clerks and support staff throughout Orange County and interacts with state, county, and local agencies regarding matters affecting local justice courts and the Orange County Centralized Arraignment Part. The oath of office was administered by The Hon. Anne Minihan, administrative judge of the Ninth Judicial District.