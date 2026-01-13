Library Roundup

January is generally a slower month where people like to catch up with normal life after a hectic holiday season in December. But here at the library, we already have some new things to share.

First is our new year-long adult reading challenge: Party Hard with Your Library Card! It’s currently live on Beanstack (available as an app or through the Adult Services page of goshenpubliclibrary.org) The challenge encourages members of the community to explore different genres and discover new ways to use your library card all year long. Complete the challenge by reading one book each month that fits one of the monthly prompts and completing one monthly activity using your Library Card.

For January, the reading portion of Party Hard with Your Library Card gives you the choice between a non-fiction book, a book featured on a “Best of 2025” list, or our staff recommendation “What is a Girl Worth?” by Rachael Denhollander. And for the “party” portion of the challenge, you can use Mango Languages to learn a new language. Mango is a premium-quality alternative to services like Duolingo aimed to help you learn your choice of over 70 different languages. Mango also has a variety of specialty courses on topics such as French wine and cheeses or superstitions.

On Jan. 24 from 1:00-2:30 p.m., we’re hosting Trading Pieces, our first jigsaw puzzle swap. If you’re a fan of jigsaw puzzles, this is a great chance to get rid of some that you’ve already completed and swap them for some that are new to you. Please note that our rule is you must leave with at least as many puzzles as you bring to the swap.

Also, in January we’re starting our new Silent Book Club. The first meeting will be on Jan. 28 at 6:00 p.m. with future meetings every fourth Wednesday. If you’re unfamiliar with the concept of a Silent Book Club, everyone brings a book of their choice (no assigned reading – this will always be a BYO book activity) and read quietly to themselves for an hour in a group. After the hour, you have the option to stick around and socialize with your fellow readers. This club is designed to be the perfect way for introverts to get out and be around people without any pressure to be extra-social. For more information, visit the official website of the Silent Book Club organization: http://silentbook.club

We hope to see you at the library in January and throughout the year!