Library hosts summer reading program

The Goshen Public Library and Historical Society will host its All Together Now Summer Reading Program. The entire staff is looking forward to welcoming readers of all ages to the Library this summer to enjoy a wide variety of programs and events and to find books that they can read (or listen to) and enjoy.

While the Library offers Summer Reading programs for everyone, even adults, it is especially important for our school age children. Summer Reading Programs are more than just fun! Heard of “the Summer Setback” or “the Summer Slide?” Teachers know that many students have some skill loss over the summer break. It is estimated that summer breaks cause the average student to lose up to one month of instruction, with economically disadvantaged students being disproportionately affected.

The Summer Reading experience developed by your Goshen Public Library provides programs and reading options that encourage the exploration of new interests and topics and as well as develop and enhance literacy skills.

“Our libraries offer free, fun, and enriching reading programs to ensure that the joy of learning does not end with the school year,” New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said. “Children who participate can enhance their reading skills, prevent summer learning loss, and go back to school better prepared for a successful year. I encourage all families to check out what their local libraries are doing this summer.”

Log onto www.goshenpubliclibrary.org for a calendar of summer reading programs and events and for more information on how to participate.