Large crowd assembles for Charlie Kirk prayer vigil

Hundreds of people gathered in Village Square for a prayer vigil for conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The Sept. 15 event was organized by the Orange County Young Republicans.

It was one of many events scheduled across the country following Kirk’s assassination on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The 31-year-old was the host of talk radio program “The Charlie Kirk Show” and co-founder of Turning Point USA, a non-profit dedicated to introducing conservative politics to high school and college-age students.

“Tonight we come together not in politics but in faith, remembrance and unity,” Orange County Young Republicans Chairman Andrew Davis said while addressing the crowd.

The vigil also included remarks from New York Assemblyman Brian Maher, as well as scripture readings by Rev. Father Joel of Saint Mary’s Parish in Port Jervis. Both said that the goal of the event was to remember Kirk and the influence his message had on others.

Davis said Kirk’s influence inspired young people to get involved in causes they care about and cited his own grief over the killing. Maher, who said he met a young Kirk through the National Young Republicans, spoke of finding a calling and pursuing it with love the way he believes Kirk did.

“It doesn’t have to be religious for you. You just have to be a good person. You don’t have to be a member of a political party. You just have to do the right thing,” Maher said. “And what is that? Love thy neighbor. Love yourself.”

Participants lit candles in remembrance of Kirk while collectively reciting prayers and songs such as “America the Beautiful.” Some brought American flags, while others held paper doves, Bibles and rosaries.

One woman wore a black T-shirt with a “Make America like 9/12 again” message - a reference, she said, to how united the country was on the day after Sept. 11, 2001.

The Village Square, located on the lawn of the First Presbyterian Church, is home to the Goshen’s annual All-American Weekend in July. It also was the site of “No More Kings” and other anti-Trump protests this year.

There was also a strong law enforcement presence during the vigil, led by the Village of Goshen, in addition to the Town of Goshen, N.Y.S. Police, Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Warwick Town Police, Village of Monroe Police and Woodbury Town Police.

“Thanks to all the law enforcement who are here tonight at a time when we feel vulnerable in a crowd,” Davis said.

“This is a moment in history that will be remembered forever and how we respond to it is something that will dictate the greatness of our country as we proceed in the days, weeks, months and years ahead,” Maher added.