Land Trust pursues community support for Save Sugar Loaf Mountain venture

The Orange County Land Trust’s efforts to purchase over 300 acres of land comprising a significant portion of Sugar Loaf Mountain are under way. The Land Trust signed an option agreement in June to purchase the land.

Currently, OCLT is finishing the risk assessment phase of the due diligence period and securing sources of financing. Another important component of the project, according to the Land Trust, is connecting with community members about the project’s significance for outdoor recreation, tourism and natural resources and habitat protection.

To help raise awareness and build community support for the project, the Land Trust has been placing “Save the Mountain” yard signs throughout the hamlet and its vicinity. As part of their outreach, OCLT is also partnering with the owners of Tin Barn Brewing Company on a community event slated for Saturday, October 29th. To show their support for OCLT’s efforts, Tin Barn Brewing Company will be releasing its “Sugar Loaf Stout,” a craft beer that pays homage to the mountain with a portion of the proceeds benefitting OCLT. The event will feature information about OCLT’s project, along with live music and food. The event will be free and open to the public.

The Land Trust is on track to acquire the property by May 2023 per the signed option agreement.

Acting Executive Director Jim Delaune said, “While there is a deadline to save the mountain, momentum is on our side as our staff is doing an excellent job moving this project forward.” He added, “Thanks to the generous support of a private family foundation and the assurance of having County Executive Neuhaus backing this project, we feel like we are in a great position to get this project done.”

Within four years of acquiring the property, the Land Trust intends to transfer the land to NYS Parks as an addition to Goosepond Mountain State Park.

OCLT reminds the public that the land remains privately owned and access to the land is prohibited.