The Kiwanis Club of Chester will hold services for the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the U.S. on Sunday, September 11, at 2:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Chester Kiwanis 9/11 Memorial at the Chester Community Park. Clergy members will be present and Chester Academy will provide both instrumental and choral music. Organizations from Chester and surrounding communities are encouraged to attend.